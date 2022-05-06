Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) and Suez announce the signing of an agreement for the acquisition by Suez of all of the hazardous waste assets in France as part of the commitments made by Veolia to address the European Commission competition concerns. The assets represent an enterprise value of 690 million euros.

The agreement is formalized through a unilateral put option, which will allow the parties to complete the transaction, as well as the consultation process with Veolia's employee representative bodies and to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals. The transaction will be carried out in line with all the social commitments announced by the two groups.

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28,508 billion euros in 2021. www.veolia.com

