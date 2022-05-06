

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $433 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $630 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $4.33 billion from $4.50 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $433 Mln. vs. $630 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $4.33 Bln vs. $4.50 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DISH NETWORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de