Mondragon will install a 100 MW manufacturing line in the third quarter at Solarge's factory in the Netherlands. Production is scheduled to start by the end of this year.From pv magazine Spain Spain's Mondragon Assembly will supply a solar module production line to Netherlands-based module manufacturer Solarge B.V. The equipment is an automatic line designed ad hoc and manufactured to produce light solar modules that have been developed by the Dutch company. The line will be installed in the third quarter of the year at Solarge's manufacturing plant in the Dutch municipality of Weert, and will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...