Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Timing ist jetzt alles: Die heute perfekte Kaufgelegenheit vor 500% Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q7XC ISIN: SE0002579912 Ticker-Symbol: 2BQ 
Frankfurt
06.05.22
14:17 Uhr
3,280 Euro
-0,025
-0,76 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3103,39514:31
GlobeNewswire
06.05.2022 | 13:41
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of GHP Specialty Care AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (62/22)

GHP Specialty Care AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in GHP Specialty Care AB from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Short name:   GHP     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0002579912
----------------------------
Order book ID: 059064   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be May 20, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
GHP SPECIALTY CARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.