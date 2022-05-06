

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $32.78 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $15.01 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.6% to $319.46 million from $183.98 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $32.78 Mln. vs. $15.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $319.46 Mln vs. $183.98 Mln last year.



