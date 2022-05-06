

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $96 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.9% to $4.91 billion from $3.51 billion last year.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $96 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $4.91 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.



