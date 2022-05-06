DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMG LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.5326
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1591562
CODE: SEMG LN
ISIN: LU1900066033
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN
