- (PLX AI) - H+H International shares rose 3% after the company reported earnings ahead of consensus and lifted its full-year guidance.
- • H+H results for Q1 beat on revenue, adjusted EBIT and margin levels, while guidance for organic growth was lifted to 15-20% for the year from 10-15% previously
- • Guidance for the year for adjusted EBIT was raised to DKK 440-520 million from DKK 420-500 million previously
- • H+H delivered impressive results driven by successful price increases, which puts the gross margin under less pressure from inflation, SEB analysts said
- • The lower end of the guidance is still fairly cautious, SEB said
- • SEB rates H+H buy, with price target DKK 245
