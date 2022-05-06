

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for April at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 101.62 against the yen, 1.2837 against the greenback, 1.3566 against the euro and 0.9110 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.







