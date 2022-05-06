SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 6 May 2022 at 3:45 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Clausen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Christian Clausen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14527/5/4

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2022-05-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 45.56 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.56 EUR



____________________________________________



SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030