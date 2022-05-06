Orion Oyj: Managers' transactions - Mikael Silvennoinen

ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

6 MAY 2022 at 16.00 EEST



Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - Mikael Silvennoinen

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikael Silvennoinen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14520/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-05

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 970 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 970 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR

