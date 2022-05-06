Anzeige
Freitag, 06.05.2022
Timing ist jetzt alles: Die heute perfekte Kaufgelegenheit vor 500% Rebound?
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
06.05.22
08:02 Uhr
8,050 Euro
-0,050
-0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.05.2022 | 16:10
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 6

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

6 May 2022



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2022 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 30 June 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 May 2022 (ex-dividend date is 26 May 2022).


Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

© 2022 PR Newswire
