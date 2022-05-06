Glamour and Green Gift Cards at the BAFTAs

LONDON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAFTA, like most organisations, is looking to reduce its impact on the environment. As a leading arts charity supporting and celebrating talent in the Film, Games and Television industries, this presents an interesting challenge, particularly when it came to the EE BAFTA Film awards earlier this year.

That's why BAFTA worked with Green Gift Cards as a credible alternative to the physical luxury goods in the traditional award nominee gift bag.

Previously BAFTA award nominees would walk away with a few treats, courtesy of the charity's partners. These goodies include gifts and experiences from some of the best know premium brands including drinks, hotels and luxury goods.

In 2020 BAFTA set themselves an ambitious target of a net-zero awards event and worked with Green Gift Cards as a credible alternative to the physical goodies in the traditional gift bag. Delighted to trial this change, we supplied BAFTA with a range of environmentally friendly gift cards - one for each of the premium partner brands who contributed high-value gifts for the stars.

For the 2022 EE BAFTAs, Green Gift Cards once again supported the initiative. With the support of our Swedish based papermill Holmen Iggesund, we have gifted the cards for this year's awards and, once again, produced a range of 100% recycled and fully recyclable beautiful gift cards featuring partner brands including Champagne Taittinger, GROUNDTRUTH, Lancôme, S.Pellegrino, The Savoy, Villa Maria and Woodford Reserve. The Green Gift Cards are printed black and feature both gold and white foil from our zero2landfill partner FoilCo.

The gift cards were presented to each nominee in a bespoke high-end cross-body phone bag, designed and developed by Official Gifting Partners GROUNDTRUTH. Each bag is made from 11 recycled plastic bottles featuring captured CO2 enhanced ink. The bag and cards together offer a significantly more earth-friendly and experiential gift set compared to the previous, physical gift solution.

It was a bold and innovative change by BAFTA, going against the grain of traditional awards ceremonies and their goodie bags. It paid off. The 2020 EE BAFTA Film Awards were the first to be carbon neutral with the 2022 ceremony following in its footsteps.

You can find out more about the BAFTA and Green Gift Card project in this short film.

For more information and to enter the competition to win a BAFTA film award nominee gift set, head here.