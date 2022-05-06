

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has increased by 59 percent in two weeks, according to the latest New York Times tally.



The county on Thursday recorded 75231 Covid cases and 325 deaths.



With this, the total number of people infected with the killer bug in the country has risen to 81,694,169, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Also on Wednesday, 325 Covid casualties were recorded in the U.S., taking the national total to 996,964.



New York reported the most number of cases - 10,740 - while Missouri recorded the most casualties - 287.



All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



Hospitalizations due to the viral disease increased by 20 percent in the last fortnight, while 9 percent rise was recorded in ICU admissions in the same period.



18181 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 2054 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



80,872,122 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 219,974,190 Americans, or 66.3 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.4 percent of people above 65.



45.9 percent of the eligible population, or 101,011,852 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



2672 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,247,802.







