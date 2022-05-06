Anzeige
Freitag, 06.05.2022
PR Newswire
06.05.2022 | 17:22
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

London, May 6

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

6 May 2022

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited (the "Trustee") has allocated a total of 15,382 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at a price of 70p per share.

The Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee include 3,550 Ordinary Shares allocated to participants in the SIP, including Alistair Currie, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and John Lewis, the Company's Finance Director, who opted to receive Ordinary Shares in lieu of their pro rata entitlement to cash received by the Trustee from the dividend paid by C4C in March 2022.

Alistair Currie is interested in 3,212 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 693,311 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.76% of the Company's issued share capital.

John Lewis is interested in 3,215 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 300,579 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.63% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl		020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlistair Currie
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAllocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)3,212 Ordinary Shares at 70p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction6 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionOff market transfer

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Lewis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFinance Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAllocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)3,215 Ordinary Shares at 70p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction6 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionOff market transfer
