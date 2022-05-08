Anzeige
WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 Ticker-Symbol: GKE 
Tradegate
05.05.22
21:04 Uhr
0,946 Euro
+0,028
+3,05 %
PR Newswire
08.05.2022 | 08:16
Hisense Celebrates Mother's Day, Making Every Moment Incredible through Technology and Interactive Campaign

QINGDAO, China, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers are the heart of every family, giving support to their families and enabling every family member to have a joyful life. On Mother's Day, Hisense honors mothers and females worldwide for their contributions to families and communities, allowing every mother and consumer an even more enjoyable living environment and lifestyle through Hisense initiatives and excellent technologies.

