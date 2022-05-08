Strabag: Effective 1 January 2023, the publicly listed construction technology group Strabag will be led by a new CEO, as Klemens Haselsteiner succeeds Thomas Birtel, who will be stepping down as CEO after ten years at the helm upon reaching the specified age limit. Haselsteiner has been on the Management Board since 2020, where he set up and established the Digitalisation, Corporate Development and Innovation portfolio. Before that, he had worked for the group in Russia and in Germany, where he held a leading position in the Stuttgart subdivision, first as commercial business unit manager and later as subdivision manager. "Assuming corporate responsibility is part of my DNA, so to speak. Our company has a long-term outlook, so we must not only think about today or tomorrow, but ...

