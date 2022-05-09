

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economy continues to show improvement, minutes from the central bank's meeting on March 17 and 18 revealed on Monday.



The persistence of COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine provide significant uncertainties moving forward for the global economy, the minutes said, and are limiting the upside in Japan.



The bank also noted that inflation is expected to continue to rise in the coming months, pushed higher by the recent spike in energy prices.



At the meeting, the bank voted to maintain its monetary policy stimulus, holding the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The bank will also continue to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de