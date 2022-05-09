Transparency Market Research: Property Management Software Market to Expand with Surge in Popularity of Web-based Services, States TMR Study

Rise in adoption of digitalization across the globe is expected to help the global property management software market gain valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2027

Increase in demand by users for transparency in property management activities is creating incremental opportunities in the property management software market

ALBANY, N.Y., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global property management software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Furthermore, the market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2027.

Maintaining and building relationships with tenants as well as attracting new tenants play an important role in the success of any real estate business. Hence, users are increasing inclining toward performing various tasks such as creating automated tenant emails and discovering connections to potential tenants with the help of latest AI software systems. Several market players are focusing on providing best rental property management software with more convenience to consumers by connecting property management systems with mobile apps. Such innovations are resulting into the launch of amenity-packed mobile apps.

Players operating in the property management software market are increasing concentration on offering customized software as per needs of end-users. Furthermore, several enterprises are launching innovative and cost-effective software with advanced features such as built-in analytics. Furthermore, companies are utilizing strategies such as partnerships & acquisitions in order to expand their product portfolios. Such efforts are expected to help in the expansion of the property management software market in the near future.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11591

Property Management Software Market: Key Findings

Rise in consumer awareness about latest technological innovations has resulted in increased penetration of AI in the global property management software market. Furthermore, the demand for AI is being increasing around the world due to the ability of this technology to offer insightful data and recognize patterns in this data. These factors are contributing to the growth of the global property management software market.

Companies operating in the global property management software market are focusing on the integration of ML with AI in order to offer users' dependable data, which can help them in staying ahead in the real estate business. Data management is one of the key tasks for users. Considering the importance of this fact, key vendors in the property management software market are providing users with AI systems that can sort and search any type of data. One of the key benefits of property management software include their ability to save the time of users. Such factors, in turn, are propelling the global property management software market.

How Property Management Software Market will recover after covid19: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=11591

Property Management Software Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in use of web-based services, including Software as a Service (SaaS) from property management software providers is prognosticated to drive the demand for property management software in the forthcoming years

Increase in demand for transparency in property management across the globe is driving sales in the global property management software market

Property Management Software Market: Regional Analysis

North America is prognosticated to maintain its leading position in the property management software market during the forecast period. This market growth can be ascribed to many factors such as the existence of several key players in the region.

is prognosticated to maintain its leading position in the property management software market during the forecast period. This market growth can be ascribed to many factors such as the existence of several key players in the region. The property management software market in Europe is projected to observe sizable business prospects in the forthcoming years, owing to factors such as rise in the number of commercial & residential buildings and digitization in the region

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=11591

Property Management Software Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

RealPage, Inc

AppFolio, Inc

Chetu, Inc.

CoreLogic

Alibaba Cloud

Oracle Corporation

Yardi Systems Inc.

Eco Community Sdn Bhd

ResMan (Nordic Capital)

MRI Software Inc.

Rockend Pty. Ltd.

Maintenance Connection

PropertyMe Pty. Ltd

Abacus Credit Management

HiRUM Software Applications

DJUBO

REI Master Pty. Ltd.

Property Management Software Market Segmentation

Component

Software

On-premise



Cloud

Services

System Integration



Training & Support



Consulting

Application

Commercial

Retail Spaces



Office Spaces



Hotels



Others (Airports, Seaports, etc.)

Residential

Multi-family Housing/ Apartments



Apartment Buildings (Low-rise)







Apartment Towers (High-rise)



Single-family Housing



Others (Student Housing, etc.)

End User

Housing Associations

Property Managers/ Agents

Corporate Occupiers

Property Investors

· Others (Affordable Housing & Other Specialties)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Browse Latest IT & Telecom Industry Research Reports by TMR:

Subscription Management Software Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/subscription-management-software-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/subscription-management-software-market.html Lease Accounting and Management Software Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lease-accounting-and-management-software-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lease-accounting-and-management-software-market.html Hotel Property Management Software Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hotel-property-management-software-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/property-management-software-market.html

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg