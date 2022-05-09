- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic Q1 revenue DKK 320 million vs. estimate DKK 322 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA DKK -94 million vs. estimate DKK -103 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,100-1,400 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY EBITDA DKK -1,300 to -1,000 million (unchanged)
- • Says COVID-19 vaccine candidate confirming its potential as a universal booster vaccine and initiating the Phase 3 trial later this year
- • Says rabies business demonstrated a stronger than expected performance in both US and Germany that off sets a slower than expected start of the TBE market during Q1
