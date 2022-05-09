RIGHTMOVE PLC - Directorate Change - Chief Executive Officer

9 May 2022

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('the Company')

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

After over 16 Years with Rightmove, Peter Brooks-Johnson, the CEO, has made the decision to step down from the Board and leave the Company in the coming year.

Peter will continue as CEO through to the announcement of the full year results in February 2023, and will assist with the recruitment of his replacement and a smooth and orderly handover during that period.

The Board will now commence a comprehensive process to identify Peter's successor.

The Company continues to make good progress with the implementation of its strategy and trading in the year to date has been as expected. The Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

Peter commented:

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my journey at Rightmove, working with a hugely talented team who have taught me an immeasurable amount. Rightmove is an amazing company, with a clear focus and a relentless energy to innovate, which it has been a privilege to serve. I'd also like to thank our customers for their support and loyalty over the past 16 years. With Rightmove progressing well on its mission to make home moving easier and our strong trading from 2021 continuing into 2022, I have decided it is an appropriate time to seek a new challenge. I continue to be hugely enthusiastic about the Company and the opportunities we see ahead. I have no doubt that Rightmove will continue to deliver for home hunters, customers and shareholders for many years to come."

Andrew Fisher, Chair, commented:

"Peter has made a significant contribution to the success of Rightmove over the past 16 years and whilst we are disappointed that he will be leaving the business, we understand his decision. Under Peter's leadership Rightmove has helped make home moving easier and with a robust strategy and very strong team, the Company is well placed to pursue the opportunities ahead. We will all miss Peter greatly and wish him continued success in his future career. I look forward to working with Peter to ensure a smooth transition and given Rightmove's strong market position we are confident we will attract a high calibre successor.

The Board is confident in delivering its expectations for the current year and in the prospects of the Company for the years to come."

Contact: Press@rightmove.co.uk

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk