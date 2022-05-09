Third Point Investors Ltd - Third Point Releases Q1 2022 Investor Letter

9 May 2022

Third Point Releases Q1 2022 Investor Letter

Details Portfolio Changes in Q1 and Comments on Current Holdings, including Shell plc Investment

Third Point LLC, the Investment Manager of Third Point Investors Limited ("TPIL" or the "Company") has published its quarterly investor letter for Q1 2022. The full letter can be accessed at the Company's website: https://thirdpointlimited.com/portfolio-updates

Performance Highlights:

Third Point (or the " Investment Manager ") returned -11.5% in the flagship Offshore Fund (the " Master Fund ") during the first quarter of 2022.

") returned -11.5% in the flagship Offshore Fund (the " ") during the first quarter of 2022. The top five positive contributors for the quarter were Shell plc, EQT Corp., two macro positions, and Zendesk Inc.

The top five negative contributors for the quarter were SentinelOne Inc., Intuit Inc., Upstart Holdings, Inc., Rivian Automotive, Inc., and Cie Financiere Richemont SA.

Outlook and Market Commentary:

The Investment Manager adopted a significantly more defensive posture during the first quarter and continuing into April, reflecting concerns about valuations in the current interest rate environment, geopolitical uncertainty, and emerging weakness in important global economies.

As of the time of writing, the beta-adjusted net exposure of the Master Fund was lower and the fund's buying power was higher than at any time during the previous 10 years.

This was accomplished by exiting several large equity positions, as well as trimming exposure to and substantially hedging its second-largest and most volatile position, SentinelOne.

The Investment Manager has also added to single name shorts, replacing some of its basket and market hedges.

Beginning with its large investment last fall in Shell plc, Third Point has found additional interesting opportunities in energy and other cyclical stocks. The Investment Manager initiated positions in oil and natural gas companies in Q1, as well as in other materials companies that it believes will benefit from inflation, supply shortages, and the adoption of EVs and other renewable sources of energy.

These moves helped to insulate the portfolio from further losses in April, a month in which the Master Fund lost approximately 1% versus losses of 8% and 13% for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indices, respectively.

Position Updates:

Shell plc

Glencore plc

Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

ConsenSys Inc.

