Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

9 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 104,016 Weighted average purchase price paid : 376.0115 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 378.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 372.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,230,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,861,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 129 378.00 08:18:25 00058711010TRLO0 LSE 488 378.00 08:19:29 00058711048TRLO0 LSE 874 378.00 08:19:29 00058711049TRLO0 LSE 1541 377.50 08:22:42 00058711238TRLO0 LSE 1590 376.50 08:29:24 00058711564TRLO0 LSE 400 376.50 08:30:55 00058711731TRLO0 LSE 1556 376.50 08:32:25 00058711877TRLO0 LSE 142 376.00 08:33:41 00058712002TRLO0 LSE 1473 376.00 08:33:41 00058712003TRLO0 LSE 94 376.00 08:33:41 00058712004TRLO0 LSE 1425 376.00 08:33:41 00058712005TRLO0 LSE 1476 375.00 08:34:21 00058712111TRLO0 LSE 1507 375.00 08:34:21 00058712112TRLO0 LSE 292 375.00 08:34:21 00058712113TRLO0 LSE 500 375.00 08:36:31 00058712318TRLO0 LSE 848 375.00 08:36:31 00058712319TRLO0 LSE 490 375.00 08:36:31 00058712320TRLO0 LSE 500 375.00 08:36:31 00058712321TRLO0 LSE 415 375.00 08:36:31 00058712322TRLO0 LSE 578 375.00 08:36:31 00058712323TRLO0 LSE 400 375.00 08:37:14 00058712411TRLO0 LSE 390 375.00 08:37:14 00058712412TRLO0 LSE 1345 375.00 08:37:17 00058712417TRLO0 LSE 1374 374.50 08:39:17 00058712622TRLO0 LSE 1515 378.00 09:13:36 00058714459TRLO0 LSE 1355 377.50 09:17:14 00058714667TRLO0 LSE 866 377.00 09:32:55 00058715649TRLO0 LSE 661 377.00 09:32:55 00058715650TRLO0 LSE 1512 376.00 09:40:50 00058716311TRLO0 LSE 1499 373.50 09:54:54 00058717724TRLO0 LSE 150 373.00 09:54:54 00058717725TRLO0 LSE 1000 373.00 09:54:54 00058717726TRLO0 LSE 872 372.50 09:55:32 00058717768TRLO0 LSE 147 372.50 09:55:32 00058717769TRLO0 LSE 2 373.50 10:37:10 00058720607TRLO0 LSE 400 374.00 10:41:52 00058720982TRLO0 LSE 539 374.00 10:47:07 00058721311TRLO0 LSE 834 374.00 10:47:50 00058721363TRLO0 LSE 500 375.50 10:57:58 00058721871TRLO0 LSE 907 375.50 10:57:58 00058721872TRLO0 LSE 670 375.50 10:57:58 00058721873TRLO0 LSE 31 375.50 10:57:58 00058721874TRLO0 LSE 64 377.00 10:59:35 00058721995TRLO0 LSE 106 377.00 10:59:35 00058721996TRLO0 LSE 128 377.00 10:59:35 00058721997TRLO0 LSE 876 377.00 10:59:35 00058721998TRLO0 LSE 158 377.00 11:00:48 00058722044TRLO0 LSE 131 377.00 11:00:48 00058722045TRLO0 LSE 368 377.00 11:00:48 00058722046TRLO0 LSE 32 377.00 11:01:32 00058722087TRLO0 LSE 205 376.50 11:06:14 00058722466TRLO0 LSE 500 376.50 11:06:14 00058722467TRLO0 LSE 34 376.50 11:06:14 00058722468TRLO0 LSE 701 376.50 11:06:14 00058722469TRLO0 LSE 35 376.50 11:06:14 00058722471TRLO0 LSE 720 376.50 11:06:14 00058722472TRLO0 LSE 117 376.00 11:09:14 00058722661TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 11:09:14 00058722662TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 11:09:14 00058722663TRLO0 LSE 705 376.00 11:09:14 00058722664TRLO0 LSE 552 376.00 11:16:20 00058723129TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 11:16:20 00058723130TRLO0 LSE 273 376.00 11:16:20 00058723131TRLO0 LSE 452 376.00 11:17:35 00058723178TRLO0 LSE 128 376.00 11:30:15 00058723836TRLO0 LSE 11 376.00 11:30:15 00058723837TRLO0 LSE 346 376.00 11:45:15 00058724545TRLO0 LSE 34 375.50 11:46:10 00058724577TRLO0 LSE 500 375.50 11:46:10 00058724578TRLO0 LSE 500 375.50 11:46:10 00058724579TRLO0 LSE 303 375.50 11:46:10 00058724580TRLO0 LSE 436 375.50 11:46:10 00058724581TRLO0 LSE 872 375.50 11:46:10 00058724582TRLO0 LSE 400 375.50 11:46:10 00058724583TRLO0 LSE 497 375.50 11:46:10 00058724584TRLO0 LSE 1348 375.50 11:56:21 00058725117TRLO0 LSE 400 375.50 12:06:22 00058725623TRLO0 LSE 370 375.50 12:06:22 00058725624TRLO0 LSE 460 375.50 12:18:22 00058726251TRLO0 LSE 919 375.50 12:20:52 00058726406TRLO0 LSE 561 375.50 12:22:52 00058726550TRLO0 LSE 48 375.00 12:24:30 00058726597TRLO0 LSE 522 375.50 12:32:51 00058727046TRLO0 LSE 463 375.50 12:32:51 00058727047TRLO0 LSE 146 375.50 12:32:51 00058727048TRLO0 LSE 176 375.50 12:32:51 00058727049TRLO0 LSE 410 375.50 12:32:51 00058727050TRLO0 LSE 134 375.00 12:37:10 00058727194TRLO0 LSE 208 375.00 12:37:10 00058727195TRLO0 LSE 1045 375.00 12:48:48 00058727609TRLO0 LSE 286 375.00 12:50:28 00058727646TRLO0 LSE 1215 375.00 13:12:40 00058728472TRLO0 LSE 48 375.00 13:12:40 00058728473TRLO0 LSE 405 375.00 13:27:10 00058728958TRLO0 LSE 41 375.00 13:27:10 00058728959TRLO0 LSE 206 375.00 13:27:10 00058728960TRLO0 LSE 678 375.00 13:27:10 00058728961TRLO0 LSE 207 375.00 13:27:10 00058728962TRLO0 LSE 151 375.00 13:27:10 00058728963TRLO0 LSE 1060 375.00 13:27:10 00058728964TRLO0 LSE 1222 375.00 13:27:10 00058728965TRLO0 LSE 272 375.00 13:27:10 00058728966TRLO0 LSE 18 375.00 13:27:10 00058728967TRLO0 LSE 1038 377.00 13:31:39 00058729534TRLO0 LSE 431 377.00 13:31:39 00058729535TRLO0 LSE 542 377.00 13:31:39 00058729536TRLO0 LSE 493 376.50 13:32:00 00058729570TRLO0 LSE 500 376.50 13:32:00 00058729571TRLO0 LSE 500 376.50 13:32:00 00058729572TRLO0 LSE 203 376.50 13:32:00 00058729573TRLO0 LSE 885 376.50 13:52:56 00058730339TRLO0 LSE 143 376.50 13:52:56 00058730340TRLO0 LSE 105 376.50 13:57:11 00058730570TRLO0 LSE 99 376.50 13:57:13 00058730593TRLO0 LSE 151 376.50 13:57:13 00058730594TRLO0 LSE 155 376.50 13:57:14 00058730596TRLO0 LSE 735 377.00 14:05:02 00058730921TRLO0 LSE 811 377.00 14:05:02 00058730922TRLO0 LSE 1578 377.50 14:23:59 00058731949TRLO0 LSE 398 377.00 14:32:50 00058732794TRLO0 LSE 880 377.00 14:32:52 00058732804TRLO0 LSE 177 377.00 14:32:52 00058732805TRLO0 LSE 136 377.00 14:34:52 00058733167TRLO0 LSE 455 377.00 14:34:52 00058733168TRLO0 LSE 525 377.00 14:34:52 00058733169TRLO0 LSE 210 377.00 14:34:52 00058733170TRLO0 LSE 442 375.50 14:42:32 00058734230TRLO0 LSE 1063 375.50 14:42:32 00058734231TRLO0 LSE 417 374.00 14:52:09 00058736146TRLO0 LSE 933 374.00 14:52:09 00058736147TRLO0 LSE 1461 375.00 15:09:28 00058738980TRLO0 LSE 522 374.50 15:09:28 00058738981TRLO0 LSE 868 374.50 15:09:28 00058738982TRLO0 LSE 466 374.50 15:10:06 00058739029TRLO0 LSE 299 374.50 15:10:06 00058739030TRLO0 LSE 459 374.50 15:10:06 00058739031TRLO0 LSE 400 376.00 15:19:56 00058739738TRLO0 LSE 400 375.50 15:20:03 00058739757TRLO0 LSE 1611 375.50 15:29:01 00058740708TRLO0 LSE 157 375.00 15:29:02 00058740713TRLO0 LSE 136 375.00 15:29:02 00058740714TRLO0 LSE 1041 375.00 15:29:02 00058740715TRLO0 LSE 34 375.00 15:29:02 00058740716TRLO0 LSE 1568 375.00 15:29:02 00058740717TRLO0 LSE 1030 375.00 15:36:25 00058741521TRLO0 LSE 291 375.00 15:36:25 00058741522TRLO0 LSE 1578 375.00 15:36:25 00058741523TRLO0 LSE 1607 374.50 15:38:15 00058741862TRLO0 LSE 6 374.50 15:38:15 00058741863TRLO0 LSE 287 376.50 15:48:36 00058742964TRLO0 LSE 1630 377.50 15:57:56 00058744242TRLO0 LSE 11 377.50 15:57:56 00058744243TRLO0 LSE 445 378.50 15:59:54 00058744473TRLO0 LSE 195 378.50 15:59:54 00058744474TRLO0 LSE 231 378.50 15:59:54 00058744475TRLO0 LSE 1500 378.50 15:59:55 00058744479TRLO0 LSE 662 378.50 15:59:55 00058744480TRLO0 LSE 785 378.50 15:59:55 00058744481TRLO0 LSE 295 378.00 16:01:52 00058744696TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 16:01:52 00058744697TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 16:01:52 00058744698TRLO0 LSE 186 378.00 16:01:52 00058744699TRLO0 LSE 1304 378.00 16:01:52 00058744700TRLO0 LSE 3 377.50 16:05:16 00058745103TRLO0 LSE 56 377.50 16:05:16 00058745104TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 16:05:16 00058745105TRLO0 LSE 121 377.50 16:05:16 00058745106TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 16:05:16 00058745107TRLO0 LSE 37 377.50 16:05:16 00058745108TRLO0 LSE 61 377.50 16:05:16 00058745109TRLO0 LSE 532 377.50 16:05:16 00058745110TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 16:05:16 00058745111TRLO0 LSE 292 377.50 16:05:16 00058745112TRLO0 LSE 400 377.50 16:05:18 00058745113TRLO0 LSE 2915 377.00 16:12:23 00058745914TRLO0 LSE 266 377.00 16:12:23 00058745915TRLO0 LSE 500 377.00 16:12:23 00058745916TRLO0 LSE 117 377.00 16:12:23 00058745917TRLO0 LSE 500 377.00 16:12:23 00058745918TRLO0 LSE 400 377.00 16:12:23 00058745919TRLO0 LSE 102 377.00 16:16:46 00058746587TRLO0 LSE 218 377.50 16:18:26 00058746798TRLO0 LSE 456 378.00 16:21:27 00058747049TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 16:21:27 00058747050TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 16:21:27 00058747051TRLO0 LSE 80 378.00 16:21:27 00058747052TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com