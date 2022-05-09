Anzeige
09.05.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 8

9 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 104,016
Weighted average purchase price paid: 376.0115 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 378.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 372.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,230,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,861,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
129378.00 08:18:2500058711010TRLO0LSE
488378.00 08:19:2900058711048TRLO0LSE
874378.00 08:19:2900058711049TRLO0LSE
1541377.50 08:22:4200058711238TRLO0LSE
1590376.50 08:29:2400058711564TRLO0LSE
400376.50 08:30:5500058711731TRLO0LSE
1556376.50 08:32:2500058711877TRLO0LSE
142376.00 08:33:4100058712002TRLO0LSE
1473376.00 08:33:4100058712003TRLO0LSE
94376.00 08:33:4100058712004TRLO0LSE
1425376.00 08:33:4100058712005TRLO0LSE
1476375.00 08:34:2100058712111TRLO0LSE
1507375.00 08:34:2100058712112TRLO0LSE
292375.00 08:34:2100058712113TRLO0LSE
500375.00 08:36:3100058712318TRLO0LSE
848375.00 08:36:3100058712319TRLO0LSE
490375.00 08:36:3100058712320TRLO0LSE
500375.00 08:36:3100058712321TRLO0LSE
415375.00 08:36:3100058712322TRLO0LSE
578375.00 08:36:3100058712323TRLO0LSE
400375.00 08:37:1400058712411TRLO0LSE
390375.00 08:37:1400058712412TRLO0LSE
1345375.00 08:37:1700058712417TRLO0LSE
1374374.50 08:39:1700058712622TRLO0LSE
1515378.00 09:13:3600058714459TRLO0LSE
1355377.50 09:17:1400058714667TRLO0LSE
866377.00 09:32:5500058715649TRLO0LSE
661377.00 09:32:5500058715650TRLO0LSE
1512376.00 09:40:5000058716311TRLO0LSE
1499373.50 09:54:5400058717724TRLO0LSE
150373.00 09:54:5400058717725TRLO0LSE
1000373.00 09:54:5400058717726TRLO0LSE
872372.50 09:55:3200058717768TRLO0LSE
147372.50 09:55:3200058717769TRLO0LSE
2373.50 10:37:1000058720607TRLO0LSE
400374.00 10:41:5200058720982TRLO0LSE
539374.00 10:47:0700058721311TRLO0LSE
834374.00 10:47:5000058721363TRLO0LSE
500375.50 10:57:5800058721871TRLO0LSE
907375.50 10:57:5800058721872TRLO0LSE
670375.50 10:57:5800058721873TRLO0LSE
31375.50 10:57:5800058721874TRLO0LSE
64377.00 10:59:3500058721995TRLO0LSE
106377.00 10:59:3500058721996TRLO0LSE
128377.00 10:59:3500058721997TRLO0LSE
876377.00 10:59:3500058721998TRLO0LSE
158377.00 11:00:4800058722044TRLO0LSE
131377.00 11:00:4800058722045TRLO0LSE
368377.00 11:00:4800058722046TRLO0LSE
32377.00 11:01:3200058722087TRLO0LSE
205376.50 11:06:1400058722466TRLO0LSE
500376.50 11:06:1400058722467TRLO0LSE
34376.50 11:06:1400058722468TRLO0LSE
701376.50 11:06:1400058722469TRLO0LSE
35376.50 11:06:1400058722471TRLO0LSE
720376.50 11:06:1400058722472TRLO0LSE
117376.00 11:09:1400058722661TRLO0LSE
500376.00 11:09:1400058722662TRLO0LSE
500376.00 11:09:1400058722663TRLO0LSE
705376.00 11:09:1400058722664TRLO0LSE
552376.00 11:16:2000058723129TRLO0LSE
500376.00 11:16:2000058723130TRLO0LSE
273376.00 11:16:2000058723131TRLO0LSE
452376.00 11:17:3500058723178TRLO0LSE
128376.00 11:30:1500058723836TRLO0LSE
11376.00 11:30:1500058723837TRLO0LSE
346376.00 11:45:1500058724545TRLO0LSE
34375.50 11:46:1000058724577TRLO0LSE
500375.50 11:46:1000058724578TRLO0LSE
500375.50 11:46:1000058724579TRLO0LSE
303375.50 11:46:1000058724580TRLO0LSE
436375.50 11:46:1000058724581TRLO0LSE
872375.50 11:46:1000058724582TRLO0LSE
400375.50 11:46:1000058724583TRLO0LSE
497375.50 11:46:1000058724584TRLO0LSE
1348375.50 11:56:2100058725117TRLO0LSE
400375.50 12:06:2200058725623TRLO0LSE
370375.50 12:06:2200058725624TRLO0LSE
460375.50 12:18:2200058726251TRLO0LSE
919375.50 12:20:5200058726406TRLO0LSE
561375.50 12:22:5200058726550TRLO0LSE
48375.00 12:24:3000058726597TRLO0LSE
522375.50 12:32:5100058727046TRLO0LSE
463375.50 12:32:5100058727047TRLO0LSE
146375.50 12:32:5100058727048TRLO0LSE
176375.50 12:32:5100058727049TRLO0LSE
410375.50 12:32:5100058727050TRLO0LSE
134375.00 12:37:1000058727194TRLO0LSE
208375.00 12:37:1000058727195TRLO0LSE
1045375.00 12:48:4800058727609TRLO0LSE
286375.00 12:50:2800058727646TRLO0LSE
1215375.00 13:12:4000058728472TRLO0LSE
48375.00 13:12:4000058728473TRLO0LSE
405375.00 13:27:1000058728958TRLO0LSE
41375.00 13:27:1000058728959TRLO0LSE
206375.00 13:27:1000058728960TRLO0LSE
678375.00 13:27:1000058728961TRLO0LSE
207375.00 13:27:1000058728962TRLO0LSE
151375.00 13:27:1000058728963TRLO0LSE
1060375.00 13:27:1000058728964TRLO0LSE
1222375.00 13:27:1000058728965TRLO0LSE
272375.00 13:27:1000058728966TRLO0LSE
18375.00 13:27:1000058728967TRLO0LSE
1038377.00 13:31:3900058729534TRLO0LSE
431377.00 13:31:3900058729535TRLO0LSE
542377.00 13:31:3900058729536TRLO0LSE
493376.50 13:32:0000058729570TRLO0LSE
500376.50 13:32:0000058729571TRLO0LSE
500376.50 13:32:0000058729572TRLO0LSE
203376.50 13:32:0000058729573TRLO0LSE
885376.50 13:52:5600058730339TRLO0LSE
143376.50 13:52:5600058730340TRLO0LSE
105376.50 13:57:1100058730570TRLO0LSE
99376.50 13:57:1300058730593TRLO0LSE
151376.50 13:57:1300058730594TRLO0LSE
155376.50 13:57:1400058730596TRLO0LSE
735377.00 14:05:0200058730921TRLO0LSE
811377.00 14:05:0200058730922TRLO0LSE
1578377.50 14:23:5900058731949TRLO0LSE
398377.00 14:32:5000058732794TRLO0LSE
880377.00 14:32:5200058732804TRLO0LSE
177377.00 14:32:5200058732805TRLO0LSE
136377.00 14:34:5200058733167TRLO0LSE
455377.00 14:34:5200058733168TRLO0LSE
525377.00 14:34:5200058733169TRLO0LSE
210377.00 14:34:5200058733170TRLO0LSE
442375.50 14:42:3200058734230TRLO0LSE
1063375.50 14:42:3200058734231TRLO0LSE
417374.00 14:52:0900058736146TRLO0LSE
933374.00 14:52:0900058736147TRLO0LSE
1461375.00 15:09:2800058738980TRLO0LSE
522374.50 15:09:2800058738981TRLO0LSE
868374.50 15:09:2800058738982TRLO0LSE
466374.50 15:10:0600058739029TRLO0LSE
299374.50 15:10:0600058739030TRLO0LSE
459374.50 15:10:0600058739031TRLO0LSE
400376.00 15:19:5600058739738TRLO0LSE
400375.50 15:20:0300058739757TRLO0LSE
1611375.50 15:29:0100058740708TRLO0LSE
157375.00 15:29:0200058740713TRLO0LSE
136375.00 15:29:0200058740714TRLO0LSE
1041375.00 15:29:0200058740715TRLO0LSE
34375.00 15:29:0200058740716TRLO0LSE
1568375.00 15:29:0200058740717TRLO0LSE
1030375.00 15:36:2500058741521TRLO0LSE
291375.00 15:36:2500058741522TRLO0LSE
1578375.00 15:36:2500058741523TRLO0LSE
1607374.50 15:38:1500058741862TRLO0LSE
6374.50 15:38:1500058741863TRLO0LSE
287376.50 15:48:3600058742964TRLO0LSE
1630377.50 15:57:5600058744242TRLO0LSE
11377.50 15:57:5600058744243TRLO0LSE
445378.50 15:59:5400058744473TRLO0LSE
195378.50 15:59:5400058744474TRLO0LSE
231378.50 15:59:5400058744475TRLO0LSE
1500378.50 15:59:5500058744479TRLO0LSE
662378.50 15:59:5500058744480TRLO0LSE
785378.50 15:59:5500058744481TRLO0LSE
295378.00 16:01:5200058744696TRLO0LSE
500378.00 16:01:5200058744697TRLO0LSE
500378.00 16:01:5200058744698TRLO0LSE
186378.00 16:01:5200058744699TRLO0LSE
1304378.00 16:01:5200058744700TRLO0LSE
3377.50 16:05:1600058745103TRLO0LSE
56377.50 16:05:1600058745104TRLO0LSE
500377.50 16:05:1600058745105TRLO0LSE
121377.50 16:05:1600058745106TRLO0LSE
500377.50 16:05:1600058745107TRLO0LSE
37377.50 16:05:1600058745108TRLO0LSE
61377.50 16:05:1600058745109TRLO0LSE
532377.50 16:05:1600058745110TRLO0LSE
500377.50 16:05:1600058745111TRLO0LSE
292377.50 16:05:1600058745112TRLO0LSE
400377.50 16:05:1800058745113TRLO0LSE
2915377.00 16:12:2300058745914TRLO0LSE
266377.00 16:12:2300058745915TRLO0LSE
500377.00 16:12:2300058745916TRLO0LSE
117377.00 16:12:2300058745917TRLO0LSE
500377.00 16:12:2300058745918TRLO0LSE
400377.00 16:12:2300058745919TRLO0LSE
102377.00 16:16:4600058746587TRLO0LSE
218377.50 16:18:2600058746798TRLO0LSE
456378.00 16:21:2700058747049TRLO0LSE
500378.00 16:21:2700058747050TRLO0LSE
500378.00 16:21:2700058747051TRLO0LSE
80378.00 16:21:2700058747052TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

