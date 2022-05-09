Indian manufacturer Saatvik has developed bifacial PV modules based on mono PERC, half-cut technology. The multi-busbar modules boast an efficiency rating of 21.12%.From pv magazine India Indian module manufacturer Saatvik has developed bifacial PV modules with 21.12% efficiency and 545 W of peak power output. The multi-busbar modules feature half-cut passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cells based on M10-sized monocrystalline wafers. The backside of the bifacial module provides up to 25% additional power gain. The bifacial gain is significant on grassland, dry sand, and especially in snowfields. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...