

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported that its profit for the second quarter of its 2022 climbed to 469 million euros or $0.35 euros per share from 203 million euros or 0.15 euros per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 0.44 euros compared to 0.24 euros per share last year.



Revenue for the second quarter was 3.298 billion euros, up 22 percent year on year.



Infineon expects revenue of around 3.4 billion euros in the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. ATV segment revenue is forecast to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage.



For the 2022 fiscal year, the company now expects revenue to be 13.5 billion euros plus or minus 500 million euros. In February, it expected annual revenue to be 13.0 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.







