Montag, 09.05.2022
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
WKN: A3CN4P ISIN: SE0015811559 Ticker-Symbol: BWJ 
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Boliden AB (63/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Boliden AB's annual general meeting, held on
April 28, 2022, the company will carry out a split with redemption in relations
2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 11,
2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BOL            
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0015811559       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 10, 2022       
New ISIN code:                SE0017768716       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 11, 2022       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
