Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
09.05.22
08:11 Uhr
1,062 Euro
-0,028
-2,57 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0661,09209:37
Dow Jones News
09.05.2022 | 08:31
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.092 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.935 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.076     GBP0.922 
 
                                    GBP0.927665 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.083557

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 707,196,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2673       1.086         XDUB      08:29:08      00058711550TRLO0 
1583       1.086         XDUB      08:29:31      00058711566TRLO0 
1931       1.086         XDUB      08:30:41      00058711701TRLO0 
74        1.084         XDUB      08:43:24      00058712857TRLO0 
6170       1.084         XDUB      08:43:24      00058712858TRLO0 
4075       1.086         XDUB      09:15:55      00058714597TRLO0 
1454       1.086         XDUB      09:15:55      00058714598TRLO0 
2000       1.084         XDUB      09:49:15      00058717270TRLO0 
658       1.084         XDUB      09:49:15      00058717271TRLO0 
2999       1.088         XDUB      10:50:53      00058721471TRLO0 
66        1.090         XDUB      10:52:49      00058721551TRLO0 
1308       1.090         XDUB      11:02:12      00058722151TRLO0 
158       1.090         XDUB      11:02:12      00058722152TRLO0 
1149       1.090         XDUB      11:02:12      00058722153TRLO0 
199       1.090         XDUB      11:02:12      00058722154TRLO0 
6070       1.092         XDUB      11:10:52      00058722832TRLO0 
1900       1.092         XDUB      11:17:52      00058723193TRLO0 
863       1.092         XDUB      11:17:52      00058723194TRLO0 
3039       1.092         XDUB      11:17:52      00058723195TRLO0 
1084       1.092         XDUB      11:17:52      00058723196TRLO0 
5406       1.092         XDUB      11:17:52      00058723197TRLO0 
6028       1.086         XDUB      12:01:01      00058725319TRLO0 
297       1.086         XDUB      12:01:01      00058725320TRLO0 
1398       1.086         XDUB      12:15:34      00058726099TRLO0 
6829       1.086         XDUB      12:20:46      00058726387TRLO0 
5517       1.084         XDUB      12:20:46      00058726388TRLO0 
2000       1.086         XDUB      12:20:46      00058726389TRLO0 
818       1.086         XDUB      12:20:46      00058726390TRLO0 
6011       1.082         XDUB      12:46:27      00058727532TRLO0 
1264       1.078         XDUB      13:00:15      00058728086TRLO0 
2368       1.078         XDUB      13:08:08      00058728323TRLO0 
96        1.086         XDUB      13:39:54      00058729901TRLO0 
6287       1.086         XDUB      13:55:10      00058730423TRLO0 
2814       1.086         XDUB      13:55:10      00058730424TRLO0 
187       1.086         XDUB      13:55:10      00058730425TRLO0 
3986       1.086         XDUB      13:55:10      00058730428TRLO0 
300       1.082         XDUB      14:18:55      00058731672TRLO0 
239       1.082         XDUB      14:23:11      00058731892TRLO0 
5        1.082         XDUB      14:28:03      00058732173TRLO0 
426       1.082         XDUB      14:29:51      00058732340TRLO0 
1527       1.082         XDUB      14:29:51      00058732341TRLO0 
63        1.082         XDUB      14:29:51      00058732342TRLO0 
43        1.082         XDUB      14:29:56      00058732365TRLO0 
6        1.082         XDUB      14:30:39      00058732481TRLO0 
5        1.082         XDUB      14:32:36      00058732757TRLO0 
4        1.082         XDUB      14:32:39      00058732761TRLO0 
2067       1.082         XDUB      14:33:17      00058732880TRLO0 
1376       1.082         XDUB      14:33:17      00058732881TRLO0 
6016       1.082         XDUB      14:33:17      00058732882TRLO0 
2000       1.082         XDUB      14:33:17      00058732883TRLO0 
2000       1.082         XDUB      14:33:17      00058732884TRLO0 
547       1.082         XDUB      14:33:17      00058732885TRLO0 
2000       1.082         XDUB      14:33:17      00058732886TRLO0 
1759       1.082         XDUB      14:33:17      00058732887TRLO0 
6021       1.080         XDUB      14:33:39      00058732949TRLO0 
5831       1.076         XDUB      14:41:36      00058734121TRLO0 
256       1.076         XDUB      14:41:36      00058734122TRLO0 
395       1.076         XDUB      15:09:59      00058739012TRLO0 
233       1.076         XDUB      15:09:59      00058739013TRLO0 
358       1.076         XDUB      15:09:59      00058739014TRLO0 
577       1.076         XDUB      15:09:59      00058739015TRLO0 
2000       1.078         XDUB      15:09:59      00058739016TRLO0 
1300       1.078         XDUB      15:13:22      00058739282TRLO0 
577       1.080         XDUB      15:22:28      00058739953TRLO0 
459       1.080         XDUB      15:22:39      00058739962TRLO0 
153       1.080         XDUB      15:23:20      00058740052TRLO0 
209       1.082         XDUB      15:32:03      00058740976TRLO0 
1495       1.082         XDUB      15:32:03      00058740977TRLO0 
101       1.082         XDUB      15:32:03      00058740978TRLO0 
577       1.082         XDUB      15:32:03      00058740979TRLO0 
2561       1.082         XDUB      15:32:07      00058740980TRLO0 
1382       1.082         XDUB      15:32:07      00058740981TRLO0 
3141       1.082         XDUB      15:32:07      00058740982TRLO0 
5489       1.082         XDUB      15:32:07      00058740983TRLO0 
2086       1.082         XDUB      15:32:07      00058740984TRLO0 
2000       1.082         XDUB      15:32:07      00058740985TRLO0 
841       1.082         XDUB      15:32:07      00058740986TRLO0 
311       1.080         XDUB      15:34:00      00058741147TRLO0 
2600       1.080         XDUB      15:34:00      00058741148TRLO0 
2600       1.080         XDUB      15:34:00      00058741149TRLO0 
579       1.080         XDUB      15:34:00      00058741150TRLO0 
1362       1.078         XDUB      16:15:08      00058746494TRLO0 
297       1.078         XDUB      16:15:08      00058746495TRLO0 
577       1.078         XDUB      16:18:41      00058746803TRLO0 
1718       1.078         XDUB      16:18:44      00058746809TRLO0 
275       1.078         XDUB      16:18:44      00058746810TRLO0 
6        1.078         XDUB      16:18:47      00058746817TRLO0 
118       1.078         XDUB      16:21:20      00058747038TRLO0 
1187       1.078         XDUB      16:21:20      00058747039TRLO0 
17        1.078         XDUB      16:21:20      00058747040TRLO0 
28        1.078         XDUB      16:21:23      00058747047TRLO0 
4430       1.080         XDUB      16:23:59      00058747290TRLO0 
4430       1.080         XDUB      16:23:59      00058747291TRLO0 
4430       1.080         XDUB      16:23:59      00058747292TRLO0 
851       1.080         XDUB      16:23:59      00058747293TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
762       93.20         XLON      08:24:54      00058711345TRLO0 
1388       92.80         XLON      08:29:31      00058711568TRLO0 
2000       92.80         XLON      08:29:31      00058711567TRLO0 
2000       92.90         XLON      08:29:31      00058711569TRLO0 
2165       92.90         XLON      09:15:54      00058714596TRLO0 
957       92.90         XLON      09:15:54      00058714595TRLO0 
278       92.80         XLON      09:49:11      00058717263TRLO0 
3152       92.80         XLON      09:49:11      00058717264TRLO0 
1800       93.50         XLON      10:55:15      00058721682TRLO0 
3719       93.40         XLON      11:18:20      00058723211TRLO0 
1800       93.20         XLON      12:00:18      00058725262TRLO0 
2000       92.90         XLON      12:20:54      00058726408TRLO0 
3164       93.20         XLON      13:51:53      00058730321TRLO0 
2890       93.10         XLON      13:55:10      00058730427TRLO0 
307       93.10         XLON      13:55:10      00058730426TRLO0 
3222       93.10         XLON      13:55:10      00058730430TRLO0 
581       93.10         XLON      13:55:10      00058730429TRLO0 
3806       92.70         XLON      14:20:06      00058731718TRLO0 
1121       92.80         XLON      14:33:17      00058732890TRLO0 
2257       92.80         XLON      14:33:17      00058732889TRLO0 
525       92.50         XLON      14:33:39      00058732951TRLO0 
2960       92.50         XLON      14:34:37      00058733134TRLO0 
296       92.50         XLON      14:34:37      00058733133TRLO0 
3115       92.20         XLON      14:53:04      00058736272TRLO0 
3795       92.70         XLON      15:32:03      00058740975TRLO0 
1999       92.50         XLON      15:32:12      00058740990TRLO0 
429       92.50         XLON      15:32:12      00058740989TRLO0 
1114       92.50         XLON      15:32:12      00058740988TRLO0 
3732       92.20         XLON      15:38:03      00058741819TRLO0 
338       92.20         XLON      15:38:03      00058741818TRLO0 
1        92.60         XLON      16:15:13      00058746500TRLO0 
2697       92.60         XLON      16:15:14      00058746502TRLO0 
10929      92.60         XLON      16:16:50      00058746595TRLO0 
1068       92.50         XLON      16:16:53      00058746602TRLO0 
2633       92.50         XLON      16:18:03      00058746766TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  160283 
EQS News ID:  1346451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.