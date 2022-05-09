DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.092 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.935 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.076 GBP0.922 GBP0.927665 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.083557

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 707,196,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2673 1.086 XDUB 08:29:08 00058711550TRLO0 1583 1.086 XDUB 08:29:31 00058711566TRLO0 1931 1.086 XDUB 08:30:41 00058711701TRLO0 74 1.084 XDUB 08:43:24 00058712857TRLO0 6170 1.084 XDUB 08:43:24 00058712858TRLO0 4075 1.086 XDUB 09:15:55 00058714597TRLO0 1454 1.086 XDUB 09:15:55 00058714598TRLO0 2000 1.084 XDUB 09:49:15 00058717270TRLO0 658 1.084 XDUB 09:49:15 00058717271TRLO0 2999 1.088 XDUB 10:50:53 00058721471TRLO0 66 1.090 XDUB 10:52:49 00058721551TRLO0 1308 1.090 XDUB 11:02:12 00058722151TRLO0 158 1.090 XDUB 11:02:12 00058722152TRLO0 1149 1.090 XDUB 11:02:12 00058722153TRLO0 199 1.090 XDUB 11:02:12 00058722154TRLO0 6070 1.092 XDUB 11:10:52 00058722832TRLO0 1900 1.092 XDUB 11:17:52 00058723193TRLO0 863 1.092 XDUB 11:17:52 00058723194TRLO0 3039 1.092 XDUB 11:17:52 00058723195TRLO0 1084 1.092 XDUB 11:17:52 00058723196TRLO0 5406 1.092 XDUB 11:17:52 00058723197TRLO0 6028 1.086 XDUB 12:01:01 00058725319TRLO0 297 1.086 XDUB 12:01:01 00058725320TRLO0 1398 1.086 XDUB 12:15:34 00058726099TRLO0 6829 1.086 XDUB 12:20:46 00058726387TRLO0 5517 1.084 XDUB 12:20:46 00058726388TRLO0 2000 1.086 XDUB 12:20:46 00058726389TRLO0 818 1.086 XDUB 12:20:46 00058726390TRLO0 6011 1.082 XDUB 12:46:27 00058727532TRLO0 1264 1.078 XDUB 13:00:15 00058728086TRLO0 2368 1.078 XDUB 13:08:08 00058728323TRLO0 96 1.086 XDUB 13:39:54 00058729901TRLO0 6287 1.086 XDUB 13:55:10 00058730423TRLO0 2814 1.086 XDUB 13:55:10 00058730424TRLO0 187 1.086 XDUB 13:55:10 00058730425TRLO0 3986 1.086 XDUB 13:55:10 00058730428TRLO0 300 1.082 XDUB 14:18:55 00058731672TRLO0 239 1.082 XDUB 14:23:11 00058731892TRLO0 5 1.082 XDUB 14:28:03 00058732173TRLO0 426 1.082 XDUB 14:29:51 00058732340TRLO0 1527 1.082 XDUB 14:29:51 00058732341TRLO0 63 1.082 XDUB 14:29:51 00058732342TRLO0 43 1.082 XDUB 14:29:56 00058732365TRLO0 6 1.082 XDUB 14:30:39 00058732481TRLO0 5 1.082 XDUB 14:32:36 00058732757TRLO0 4 1.082 XDUB 14:32:39 00058732761TRLO0 2067 1.082 XDUB 14:33:17 00058732880TRLO0 1376 1.082 XDUB 14:33:17 00058732881TRLO0 6016 1.082 XDUB 14:33:17 00058732882TRLO0 2000 1.082 XDUB 14:33:17 00058732883TRLO0 2000 1.082 XDUB 14:33:17 00058732884TRLO0 547 1.082 XDUB 14:33:17 00058732885TRLO0 2000 1.082 XDUB 14:33:17 00058732886TRLO0 1759 1.082 XDUB 14:33:17 00058732887TRLO0 6021 1.080 XDUB 14:33:39 00058732949TRLO0 5831 1.076 XDUB 14:41:36 00058734121TRLO0 256 1.076 XDUB 14:41:36 00058734122TRLO0 395 1.076 XDUB 15:09:59 00058739012TRLO0 233 1.076 XDUB 15:09:59 00058739013TRLO0 358 1.076 XDUB 15:09:59 00058739014TRLO0 577 1.076 XDUB 15:09:59 00058739015TRLO0 2000 1.078 XDUB 15:09:59 00058739016TRLO0 1300 1.078 XDUB 15:13:22 00058739282TRLO0 577 1.080 XDUB 15:22:28 00058739953TRLO0 459 1.080 XDUB 15:22:39 00058739962TRLO0 153 1.080 XDUB 15:23:20 00058740052TRLO0 209 1.082 XDUB 15:32:03 00058740976TRLO0 1495 1.082 XDUB 15:32:03 00058740977TRLO0 101 1.082 XDUB 15:32:03 00058740978TRLO0 577 1.082 XDUB 15:32:03 00058740979TRLO0 2561 1.082 XDUB 15:32:07 00058740980TRLO0 1382 1.082 XDUB 15:32:07 00058740981TRLO0 3141 1.082 XDUB 15:32:07 00058740982TRLO0 5489 1.082 XDUB 15:32:07 00058740983TRLO0 2086 1.082 XDUB 15:32:07 00058740984TRLO0 2000 1.082 XDUB 15:32:07 00058740985TRLO0 841 1.082 XDUB 15:32:07 00058740986TRLO0 311 1.080 XDUB 15:34:00 00058741147TRLO0 2600 1.080 XDUB 15:34:00 00058741148TRLO0 2600 1.080 XDUB 15:34:00 00058741149TRLO0 579 1.080 XDUB 15:34:00 00058741150TRLO0 1362 1.078 XDUB 16:15:08 00058746494TRLO0 297 1.078 XDUB 16:15:08 00058746495TRLO0 577 1.078 XDUB 16:18:41 00058746803TRLO0 1718 1.078 XDUB 16:18:44 00058746809TRLO0 275 1.078 XDUB 16:18:44 00058746810TRLO0 6 1.078 XDUB 16:18:47 00058746817TRLO0 118 1.078 XDUB 16:21:20 00058747038TRLO0 1187 1.078 XDUB 16:21:20 00058747039TRLO0 17 1.078 XDUB 16:21:20 00058747040TRLO0 28 1.078 XDUB 16:21:23 00058747047TRLO0 4430 1.080 XDUB 16:23:59 00058747290TRLO0 4430 1.080 XDUB 16:23:59 00058747291TRLO0 4430 1.080 XDUB 16:23:59 00058747292TRLO0 851 1.080 XDUB 16:23:59 00058747293TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 762 93.20 XLON 08:24:54 00058711345TRLO0 1388 92.80 XLON 08:29:31 00058711568TRLO0 2000 92.80 XLON 08:29:31 00058711567TRLO0 2000 92.90 XLON 08:29:31 00058711569TRLO0 2165 92.90 XLON 09:15:54 00058714596TRLO0 957 92.90 XLON 09:15:54 00058714595TRLO0 278 92.80 XLON 09:49:11 00058717263TRLO0 3152 92.80 XLON 09:49:11 00058717264TRLO0 1800 93.50 XLON 10:55:15 00058721682TRLO0 3719 93.40 XLON 11:18:20 00058723211TRLO0 1800 93.20 XLON 12:00:18 00058725262TRLO0 2000 92.90 XLON 12:20:54 00058726408TRLO0 3164 93.20 XLON 13:51:53 00058730321TRLO0 2890 93.10 XLON 13:55:10 00058730427TRLO0 307 93.10 XLON 13:55:10 00058730426TRLO0 3222 93.10 XLON 13:55:10 00058730430TRLO0 581 93.10 XLON 13:55:10 00058730429TRLO0 3806 92.70 XLON 14:20:06 00058731718TRLO0 1121 92.80 XLON 14:33:17 00058732890TRLO0 2257 92.80 XLON 14:33:17 00058732889TRLO0 525 92.50 XLON 14:33:39 00058732951TRLO0 2960 92.50 XLON 14:34:37 00058733134TRLO0 296 92.50 XLON 14:34:37 00058733133TRLO0 3115 92.20 XLON 14:53:04 00058736272TRLO0 3795 92.70 XLON 15:32:03 00058740975TRLO0 1999 92.50 XLON 15:32:12 00058740990TRLO0 429 92.50 XLON 15:32:12 00058740989TRLO0 1114 92.50 XLON 15:32:12 00058740988TRLO0 3732 92.20 XLON 15:38:03 00058741819TRLO0 338 92.20 XLON 15:38:03 00058741818TRLO0 1 92.60 XLON 16:15:13 00058746500TRLO0 2697 92.60 XLON 16:15:14 00058746502TRLO0 10929 92.60 XLON 16:16:50 00058746595TRLO0 1068 92.50 XLON 16:16:53 00058746602TRLO0 2633 92.50 XLON 16:18:03 00058746766TRLO0

