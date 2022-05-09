HELSINKI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 9 May 2022 at 9.20 a.m. EEST

Caverion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Caverion will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2022 on Thursday 9 February 2023 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). Annual Review 2022 including the financial statements will be published during week 9/2023, at the latest.

In addition, Caverion will publish three financial reports in 2023:

Interim report for January-March on 27 April 2023

Half yearly report for January-June on 3 August 2023

Interim report for January-September on 3 November 2023

Half yearly report and interim reports will be published at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. Caverion follows a so called silent period 30 days before the announcement of the said financial reports.

Caverion Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 27 March 2023 in Helsinki, Finland. Caverion's Board of Directors will summon the Annual General Meeting at a later date. Possible request from a shareholder to have a matter dealt with by the Annual General Meeting shall be submitted in writing no later than 12 January 2023 to Caverion Corporation, Anne Viitala, P.O. Box 71, FI-01601 Vantaa or by e-mail to AGM@caverion.com.

