Noble Panacea: NOBLE PANACEA RELEASES AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MAYE MUSK FOR MOTHER'S DAY, AS PART OF THEIR 'THINK BEAUTIFULLY SERIES' INITIATIVE

CELEBRATING MOTHERS WITH MAYE MUSK

NOBLE PANACEA Think Beautifully Series Episode 2 with Maye Musk Sunday, May 8th, 2022

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury, high-tech, science-based skincare brand, Noble Panacea created the Think Beautifully Series to shed light on its brand values and honor beauty through smart voices, inspiring exchange, and empowering conversations. Noble Panacea initially launched the series with Jodie Comer for International Women's Day: (https://www.noblepanacea.com/thinkbeautifully) and is now revealing a second episode for Mother's Day with one of the most iconic mothers of our decade: Maye Musk.

The second episode of the series is hosted by CEO of Noble Panacea, Céline Talabaza:

"Noble Panacea, helmed by Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Sir Fraser Stoddart, is founded upon hard work, lifetime research, and intellectual exchange. As highlighted at the 2019 brand launch at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Noble Panacea is a platform for women to empower other women. Through the brand's foundation-the relentless research of the highest education institution, leadership from the top chemist in the world, and the energy of the many talented female business leaders on my team-the idea for the Think Beautifully Series was born. I look forward to revealing inspiring, empowering conversations with exceptional Noble Panacea women that share the same core values and fundamental pillars: science, sustainability, education, and authenticity. These women are entrepreneurs, talented leaders, recognized for their knowledge, intellect, integrity, and the impact they're making on their communities.'

Céline Talabaza shares:

'When I read her quote, 'It is better to be fascinating than to be beautiful,' I knew we should meet for the Think Beautifully Series.

Maye Musk is Canadian- born. She grew up in South Africa where she experienced a very adventurous childhood. She loved science so much, she chose to study chemistry and has led a successful career as a dietician since then. She is also an international model and, in my eyes, the epitome of ageless elegance and beauty. She has raised three successful children, Kimbal, Tosca, and the tech master, Elon Musk. She is the most emblematic mother and grandmother and an inspiration to many. She also became an author and has now been selling her book 'A Woman Makes a Plan" globally. Maye represents a whole new world filled with endless opportunities for a woman over 70 years old. She is proving to all that with dedication, perseverance, and healthy choices, the energy never ends.

I am very proud to release the Think Beautifully Series Episode 2 on Mother's Day with Maye because we spoke on core important topics to Noble Panacea such as education, mentorship, science, inner health, and ageless, authentic beauty.'

Maye Musk shares: 'When you think beautifully you are thinking about kindness and generosity and caring about other people and then your beauty shines through.' During the episode Maye also discusses how she deals with the struggles she faces: "Ageism is great, I am having the best time of my life! I am going to be 74 now, this month, and I struggled so much in my life and now when things go wrong you say 'this has happened before' and you get over it."

During the episode, Maye Musk reveals her mentorship and parenting advice, as well as the best business advice she gave Elon, her son, so far.

Noble Panacea will release additional episodes in 2022 to continue the Think Beautifully Series.

View the full campaign and watch the video on the brands website: Think Beautifully

Listen to the full podcast of Episode 2 on Spotify and Apple Podcast

Link to download video: https://vimeo.com/706880825/365e6e5c99

ABOUT NOBLE PANACEA

Noble Panacea was founded on the ambitious research of Sir Fraser Stoddart who was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his lifework researching molecular motion and has since overseen the development of Noble Panacea. Harnessing the power of Organic Super Molecular Vessel (OSMV) Technology, an encapsulation technology that protects and precisely delivers high-powered ingredients to the skin for tenfold* efficacy and +200%* penetration. Our skincare products deliver transformational efficacy in three collections: The Brilliant, The Absolute, and The Exceptional.

ORGANIC SUPER MOLECULAR VESSELS

Throughout his decades of research, Sir Fraser discovered his now Organic Super Molecular Vessels - a new method to ensure the time-released delivery and high absorption of active ingredients into the skin for unparalleled efficacy.

All products are free from fragrance, parabens, silicones, GMOs, dyes or artificial colorants, formaldehyde donors or formaldehyde releasing agents, SLS/SLES, synthetic and natural fragrance, essential oils, EDTA, alcohol, ethoxylates, nitrates, mineral oil, petroleum, phthalates, polyethylene beads, propylene glycol, gluten. Cruelty-free.

Commitment to Sustainability: Green Chemistry & Partnership with TerraCycle

The minimalist yet iconic octagonal white box is plastic-free, starch-based, biodegradable, and refillable. Each product is packed in an Active Daily Dose system - which preserves formula potency and delivers the precise volume necessary to achieve optimal results at each application. Noble Panacea create all elements of the brand with intention and deep respect for the natural world by adhering to the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry, committing to sustainability at each stage in our manufacturing process, and ensuring our Active Daily Doses are 100% recyclable through our partnership with TerraCycle .

Commitment to Mentorship: Partnership with GIRL UP, a part of the United Nations Foundation

Over the course of Sir Fraser Stoddart's career, he is proud to have mentored over 500 PhD students from 50 countries in the field of science. Noble Panacea works with their global partnership Girl Up, a non-profit founded by the United Nations Foundation and a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the STEM field in the future. Together, Noble Panacea and Girl Up will be working to globally empower girls' development through education in STEM.

Media Contact:

PURPLE

noblepanacea@purplepr.com (US)

noblepanaceauk@purplepr.com (UK)

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813239/think_beautifully_series_video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813232/Maye_Musk_with_Noble_Panacea.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813261/Noble_Panacea_Logo.jpg