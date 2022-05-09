Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TCM Group A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 May 2022 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0060915478 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: TCM Group -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,000,000 shares (DKK 1.000.000) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 857,706 shares (DKK 85,770.6) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 9,142,294 shares (DKK 914,229.4) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TCM -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145918 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66