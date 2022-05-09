Anzeige
Montag, 09.05.2022
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
WKN: 880442 ISIN: DK0015202451 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.05.2022 | 09:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: H+H International A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 10 May 2022. 



ISIN          DK0015202451            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         H+H International         
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 17,983,365 shares (DKK 179,833,650)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        483,365 shares (DKK 4,833,650)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  17,500,000 shares (DKK 175,000,000)
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      HH                 
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3284                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
