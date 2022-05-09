Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: H+H International A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 May 2022. ISIN DK0015202451 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: H+H International ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 17,983,365 shares (DKK 179,833,650) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 483,365 shares (DKK 4,833,650) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 17,500,000 shares (DKK 175,000,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HH ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3284 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66