DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.717
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23758698
CODE: NASD LN
ISIN: LU1829221024
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 160344 EQS News ID: 1346675 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346675&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 09, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)