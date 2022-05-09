The new high-voltage Varta.wall storage device features an aluminum design and is available in capacities ranging from 10 kWh to 20 kWh. It also boasts an emergency power function.German battery producer Varta is launching a new residential battery at the Smarter E Europe event, in Munich, Germany. The Varta.wall product features a die-cast aluminum housing and requires an installation depth of only 10 centimeters. It is described by the manufacturer as one of the most space-saving storage systems on the market. The high-voltage battery was developed in Germany and is manufactured at an unspecified ...

