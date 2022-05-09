DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.0052
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4346798
CODE: GEND LN
ISIN: LU1691909508
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 160393 EQS News ID: 1346811 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346811&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 09, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)