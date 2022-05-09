DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 06-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.217

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13412019

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 160381 EQS News ID: 1346787 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346787&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2022 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)