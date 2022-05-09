- (PLX AI) - Scatec's share sell-off was out of sync with the financial impact of the company's Q1 numbers and Ukraine issues, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target cut to NOK 140 from NOK 175
- • Scatec reported a disappointing Q1, with higher costs in the Philippines and lower earnings from Ukraine leaving another covenant breach, so it will keep struggling to regain investor confidence, Nordea said
- • But the existing backlog of 1.7 GW is fully funded and ready for construction to start this year, while an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12 on the revised 2022 guidance points to a continued buy rating, according to Nordea
