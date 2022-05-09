Theramex will be joining the 20th International Society of Gynecological Endocrinology (ISGE) congress from the 11th-14th May in Florence, Italy. The ISGE is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to drive more awareness around important gynecology topics ensuring a dialogue between interested parties.

Theramex are very proud to introduce Femarelle which Theramex will commercialize in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, UK, Belgium, Poland and Australia. Femarelle is a non-hormonal food supplement developed to help women manage symptoms in perimenopause, with Femarelle Rejuvenate1; menopause, with Femarelle Recharge2; and post-menopause, with Femarelle Unstoppable3

At Theramex we are committed to supporting women throughout their different stages in life, offering a host of options to suit their specific health needs along the way. As many women with menopause symptoms do not currently use HRT treatment, but instead are choosing lifestyle changes to cope with them, Femarelle could be another option for these women.

As Camilla Harder Hartvig, Chief Commercial Officer at Theramex says "we are delighted to add Femarelle to our already broad portfolio of prescription products to treat menopause symptoms. We are all about giving women choices so that they can take charge themselves and through these choices continue to live life uninterrupted".

About Theramex

Theramex is a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health. We support women at every stage of their lives by providing a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis. Our commitment is to listen to and understand our patients, serve their needs and offer healthcare solutions to help improve their lives. Our vision is to be a lifetime partner for women and the healthcare professionals who treat them by providing patient-focused and effective solutions that care for and support women through every stage of life.

