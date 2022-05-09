DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG

HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



09.05.2022 / 11:51

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Dieselstraße 12 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 03 May 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.64 % 4.40 % 5.04 % 70400000 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7 450025 0 0.64 % 0.00 % Total 450025 0.64 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 750390 1.07 % Listed Call Options 17.06.2022 Until 17.06.2022 173400 0.25 % Total 923790 1.31 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 133329 0.19 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 306002 0.43 % Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 189 0 % OTC Call Options 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 510175 0.72 % OTC Put Options 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 10545 0.01 % Listed Put Options 17.06.2022-16.06.2023 Until 17.06.2022-16.06.2023 Physical 585000 0.83 % Listed Call Warrants 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 617019 0.88 % Listed Put Warrants 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 10545 0.01 % Total 2172804 3.09 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

06 May 2022



