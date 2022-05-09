

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated in April, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 16.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 15.7 percent increase in March. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels surged 37.9 percent yearly in March and transport costs rose 23.1 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 21.7 percent and those for hotels, cafes and restaurants grew 13.5 percent.



Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 10.9 percent and those of miscellaneous goods and services surged 11.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in April, after a 2.4 percent rise in the prior month.







