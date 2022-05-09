5G Infrastructure Market to be Worth $95.88 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G infrastructure market size is estimated to reach USD 95.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Significant investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe to offer improved data services are estimated to drive the market. Additionally, robust innovation in next-generation 5G network equipment and deployment module will help in bringing down the overall deployment costs for service providers, thus boosting 5G infrastructure deployment during the forecast period.

The significantly growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity for several use cases, such as accessing ultra-high definition (UHD) videos, cloud-based AR/VR gaming, and HD video meetings, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and utility, are investing a massive amount in deploying 5G networks.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on component, in the hardware segment, RAN held the largest share of 48.5% in 2021, owing to a significant rise in investments in deploying 5G cloud or centralized RAN across key countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan , and China .

, and . With the growing need to provide unified connectivity to several industrial sensors and collaborative robots, the industrial vertical segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Robust investments in installing a 5G standalone network to deliver ultra-reliable low latency connectivity for connected vehicle applications are estimated to surge the growth of the standalone network architecture segment during the projection period.

By spectrum, the sub-6 GHz segment held the dominant share of 84.8% in 2021, which is attributed to the high focus on releasing sub-6 GHz frequency bands by federal governments initially across key countries to deliver high-speed data services.

Leading players such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Nokia Corporation are highly focused on establishing partnerships with notable service providers to enhance their geographical presence and overall market share.

Read 150-page market research report, "5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Services), By Spectrum (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), By Network Architecture, By Vertical, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

5G Infrastructure Market Growth & Trends

The 5G network helps industrial facilities to enhance their overall productivity and operational efficiency. Thus, the growing need for high bandwidth capacity to establish unified connectivity to millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is expected to foster market growth through 2030. With the emergence of 5G technology, the transportation and logistics industry is shifting towards a significant transformation in order to build an autonomous ecosystem. The deployment of a 5G network will help in delivering seamless data speed for various transport applications, including ships and ports, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and drone connectivity.

Moreover, a notable demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity for emergency healthcare applications, such as remote patient surgeries, is estimated to strengthen the market growth from 2022 to 2030. Besides, robust demand for 5G data services in rapidly building several smart cities for energy management and cloud storage applications is further anticipated to expand the market growth.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the market for 5G infrastructure. Several telecom equipment manufacturers across the globe have temporarily halted the production and export of 5G equipment. Additionally, federal governments across key countries such as the U.S., France, the U.K., and Australia have temporarily postponed 5G spectrum auctions in their countries. Further, the escalating trade war between the two largest economies, coupled with the rising security concerns, is estimated to hinder the market growth.

5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, network architecture, vertical, and region:

5G Infrastructure Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Radio Access Network (RAN)



Core Network



Backhaul & Transport

Services

Consulting



Implementation & Integration



Support & Maintenance



Training & Education

5G Infrastructure Market - Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Sub-6 GHz

Low Band



Mid Band

mmWave

5G Infrastructure Market - Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Standalone

Non-standalone

5G Infrastructure Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Residential

Enterprise/Corporate

Smart City

Industrial

Energy & Utility

Transportation & Logistics

Public Safety and Defense

Healthcare Facilities

Retail

Agriculture

Others

5G Infrastructure Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the 5G Infrastructure Market

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

CommScope Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Altiostar

Airspan Networks

Casa Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Mavenir

Parallel Wireless

JMA Wireless

Ceragon

Aviat Networks, Inc.

