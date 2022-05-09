Aptean Inc.: Aptean Named a 'Major Player' in Two Separate IDC MarketScape Reports for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled ERP Applications

Aptean Recognized for Operational and Manufacturing ERP Applications

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 09, 2022, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions announced that it has been named a Major Player in two separate IDC MarketScape reports, the IDC MarketScape report1 for Manufacturing ERP Applications and the IDC MarketScape report2 for Operational ERP Applications.



The IDC MarketScape for Manufacturing ERP Applications evaluated Aptean Industrial Manufacturing ERP Made2Manage Edition and Aptean Food & Beverage ERP, while the IDC MarketScape for Operational ERP Applications cited Aptean based on its review of Aptean Distribution ERP, Aptean Industrial Manufacturing ERP Made2Manage Edition and Aptean Food & Beverage ERP.

Both IDC MarketScape reports recognized Aptean for strengths in user interface, value delivered and implementation experience. According to the IDC MarketScape on Operational ERP Applications, "Aptean references consistently said that the user experience exceeded their expectations. References said that information was easy to find and even if someone wasn't familiar with the system, they could pick things up quickly."

According to the IDC MarketScape for Manufacturing ERP Applications, "Multiple references were impressed with the implementation experience of Aptean, noting that the consultants provided were very committed to the success of clients. As more manufacturers look to migrate to cloud-based ERP solutions, providing smooth implementation is essential to long-term success."

The IDC MarketScape reports are the result of a thorough evaluation of a provider's strategies and capabilities, assessed against a comprehensive and rigorous framework. The IDC MarketScape evaluation includes key criteria important to companies considering investment in a software solution, such as technical architecture, customer satisfaction, service delivery, product functionality and range of services.

In positioning Aptean as a Major Player in its Operational and Manufacturing Cloud-Enabled ERP Reports, the IDC MarketScape cited the strengths of three separate Aptean solutions, all designed to meet the needs of specific industries:

Aptean Food & Beverage ERP is tailored to meet the specific, complex needs of food and beverage processors, manufacturers and distributors. It offers key features to support a range of sub-segments including bakery; beverages; confectionary; dairy; produce; frozen and prepared packaged foods; and meat, poultry and seafood. The IDC MarketScape report notes that this sub-segment focus was an important factor during the selection process.

Aptean Industrial Manufacturing ERP is designed to support the specialized and unique operational requirements of to-order and mixed-mode manufacturing organizations as well as manufacturers of computers and electronics, fabricated metals and transportation equipment. Its design streamlines operations and improves efficiency, delivering value at every stage of the supply chain.

Aptean Distribution ERP is purpose built to solve the challenges of consumer goods importers and distributors and includes distribution-specific functionality such as an embedded EDI and chargeback management tools.

"The level of value delivered through Aptean's industry-specific solutions consistently exceeds customer expectations," stated Mickey North Rizza, Group Vice-President for IDC's Enterprise Software. "Maximizing value is essential as industries experience continued disruption due to COVID and other world events. Aptean's customers also reported that they were impressed by the focus and dedication of Aptean's consultants during the implementation process. As manufacturers and distributors look to migrate to cloud-based ERP solutions, providing a smooth implementation is essential to long-term success."

"Aptean is proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player in Cloud-Enabled ERP solutions for Manufacturing and Operations" said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. "Being recognized is particularly gratifying as it underlines our belief that the most value can be gained from ERPs designed to meet the needs of specific industries rather than generic offerings. This also extends to Aptean's consultants who truly understand our customers' distinct industries and who were highlighted for delivering a differentiated level of service and commitment. This level of specialization provides organizations with a competitive edge in a challenging and unpredictable business climate."

To read the Operational ERP report excerpt click here. To read the Manufacturing ERP report excerpt click here. To learn more about Aptean's award-winning, purpose-built ERP solutions visit www.aptean.com.

