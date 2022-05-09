NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 6 May 2022 were: 646.53p Capital only 652.14p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 6th May 2022, the Company has 103,170,864 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 39,000 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.