

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):



Earnings: $19.0 million in Q2 vs. -$14.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.27 in Q2 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.3 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.38 per share Revenue: $685.4 million in Q2 vs. $685.1 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.30



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENERGIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de