

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $818 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $953 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $991 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $7.13 billion from $6.15 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $5.30 to $5.60



