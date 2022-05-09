The Acquisition Creates a Powerful Next Generation Networking Platform with Thousands of New Enterprise Customers

Unitas Global, a Digital Alpha portfolio company, announces today that it has acquired INAP's Network Business assets, including INAP Japan, enhancing its portfolio of network service offerings that enable hybrid cloud environments. The combination of these two companies creates a high-growth next generation networking platform focused on simplifying the way customers buy network connectivity to enable the seamless movement of data between various cloud and on-premises environments.

The combination of the INAP network technologies, including its patented, intelligent routing software, Managed Internet Route Optimizer (MIRO), with Unitas Global's automated design and pricing platform, Unitas Nexus, and its global network, Unitas Reach, creates a compelling offer to meet the needs of enterprises modernizing their digital infrastructure. In addition, this acquisition provides Unitas Global with a significant expansion of over a thousand multinational enterprise customers as well as global network serving 18 markets with Performance IP.

"We are thrilled to have completed the acquisition of INAP's Network Business and excited to welcome their customers, vendors and employees to the Unitas Global team," comments Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global. "The disruptive nature of Unitas' networking services strategy that enables hybrid cloud environments has become increasingly self-evident in the market. This acquisition is the next step to become the market leader redefining an agile hybrid cloud for the enterprise," comments Grant Kirkwood, CTO of Unitas Global.

An additional benefit of the transaction is the synergy of INAP becoming a strategic customer of Unitas Global. INAP will continue to offer high-performance connectivity services alongside its colocation and cloud solutions, further expanding its portfolio with Unitas Reach network transformation solutions, including the most recent alliance announcement with PacketFabric.

"The transaction is a true win-win for everyone involved. Unitas Global will continue to provide the high-quality services that customers enjoy today while investing in new solutions to enable further network transformation tomorrow," comments Mike Sicoli, CEO of INAP. "We also look forward to partnering with Unitas Global to bring an expanded portfolio of connectivity offerings to our colocation and cloud customers."

"The acquisition of INAP's Network Business assets is a powerful proof point of Digital Alpha's commitment to investing in and developing transformative next generation networks that provide a more holistic networking-as-a-service solution in the currently fragmented marketplace," states Rick Shrotri Managing Partner of Digital Alpha Advisors.

For more information, visit: https://www.unitasglobal.com/

About Unitas Global

Unitas Global is a next-generation network service provider offering automated ubiquitous edge access to cloud everywhere. The combination of its Unitas Nexus platform and global Unitas Reach network provides the most transformative network environments that are easy to design, procure, and fully managed. Analyzing price and performance requirements in real-time makes Unitas Nexus one of the most advanced go-to-market platforms for MSPs, hyperscale cloud providers, and datacenter operators worldwide. Unitas Reach access, IP, and SDN provide cost-optimized network connectivity with the agility needed to scale quickly and support the growing demands of applications on network architectures, performance, and costs. Unitas Global is a Digital Alpha Advisors portfolio company. Learn more at unitasglobal.com or connect with Unitas at LinkedIn, Twitter, and its Blog.

About INAP

INAP is a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, enabling technology leaders to simplify their cloud journeys and accelerate innovation. INAP's expansive suite of bare metal cloud, modern data center, optimized network and security solutions help businesses flexibly and reliably move workloads to the right destination at the right time to maximize the results of their IT strategy. For more information, visit www.inap.com

About Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund Digital Alpha Fund II, LP in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net.

