Lakemore Partners Appoints Sheila Finnerty as an Independent Board Member

PHOENIX and LONDON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakemore Partners Ltd. and its group entities ("Lakemore"), a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity, today announced it has named Sheila Finnerty, CFA, to its Board of Directors as an Independent Board Member. With more than 30 years of Wall Street experience, Ms. Finnerty is a financial markets thought leader and recognized expert in fixed income, structured credit and financial instruments.

An established global business manager, Ms. Finnerty brings deep credit, investment, product and distribution expertise in the insurance and asset management industries to Lakemore. She most recently served as a founding member of both the Leadership Team and Investment Committee at Liberty Mutual Investments (LMI), where she helped transform its asset management business into an integrated investment platform that nearly doubled in size to $80 billion. In her roles at LMI, including as Head of Credit Strategies and Strategic Initiatives, Ms. Finnerty underwrote and approved public and private market investments while also contributing to LMI's compensation design and talent strategy. Her many accomplishments include guiding LMI's ESG team to establish Liberty Mutual as the first U.S. property and casualty insurer to sign to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing in 2020.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sheila - a highly qualified business leader and widely respected investor with a proven record of creating and executing effective strategies to achieve consistently strong results that outperform benchmarks and peer groups," said Ahmed Farid, Chairman and President of Lakemore. "Expanding our Board with Sheila, which closely follows our recent appointment of Howard Tiffen, collectively brings to our Lakemore team two loan and CLO industry veterans, each with more than three decades of leveraged finance investment and asset management experience."

Ms. Finnerty currently holds various board and professional association positions, including as an Independent Director and Audit Committee Member at TCW Direct Lending VIII LLC; Investment Committee Chair, Finance Committee, Governance and Nominating Committee at Manhattanville College Board of Trustees; Philanthropy Committee Member at May Institute; and as a Founding Member of Women in Alternative Debt.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join Lakemore's Board of Directors and am confident my expertise in capital markets, financial instruments, private credit and private equity will bring value to both the firm and its global investors," said Sheila Finnerty. "I look forward to leveraging decades of experience as a steward of both capital and people, while identifying new ways to diversify exposures and grow asset value."

Previously, Ms. Finnerty held multiple positions at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, including Managing Director and Division Head, High Yield Bonds and Leveraged Loans, where she led the turnaround of the High Yield business into a top performer. She served on the leadership team, providing strategic planning for the asset management business, and regularly interacted with the Morgan Stanley Fund Board of Directors to review strategy and performance, as well as being responsible for the fund governance process. She began her career at Presidential Life Insurance Company and Shearson Lehman Global Asset Management. Ms. Finnerty holds an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business and a BA in Management from Manhattanville College. She is also a CFA Institute Charter Holder.

About Lakemore Partners

Lakemore is a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity. Serving as a partner of choice for global top-tier collateral managers in the CLO market who are aligned to the firm's portfolio management style and risk appetite, Lakemore aims to deliver attractive returns by leveraging the extensive expertise of its dedicated team and by investing within its well-defined framework of cycle-aligned risk allocation. Founded in 2016, Lakemore has offices in Phoenix, London and Dubai. Lakemore's mission focuses on providing sustainable and reliable income, with the firm currently managing US$1.2 billion in credit assets under management, the majority of which is from institutional clients. For more information, please visit www.lakemore.com .

Lakemore Partners Ltd. is the group parent and is domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC and Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. are registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission as investment advisers (RIA). Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. (FRN: 837603) is also an appointed representative of Kroll Securities Ltd. (FRN: 466588), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC, Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd., and Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Lakemore Partners Ltd.

