

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich Co. (MAC) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$37.18 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$63.60 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $216.14 million from $190.42 million last year.



Macerich Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$37.18 Mln. vs. -$63.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.17 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q1): $216.14 Mln vs. $190.42 Mln last year.



