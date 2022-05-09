

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $145.6 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $103.0 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $176.8 million or $3.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $4.80 billion from $4.04 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $145.6 Mln. vs. $103.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.86 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q1): $4.80 Bln vs. $4.04 Bln last year.



