Montag, 09.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
09.05.2022 | 13:53
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG London Branch (204/22)

Credit Suisse AG London Branch has applied to have its bond loan delisted from
STO Structured Products. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name:  CSI GTM 3998
ISIN:     SE0014965612
Trading code: CSI_GTM_3998

The last day of trading will be on May 9, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
