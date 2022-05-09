Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG London Branch (204/22)

Credit Suisse AG London Branch has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: CSI GTM 3998 ISIN: SE0014965612 Trading code: CSI_GTM_3998 The last day of trading will be on May 9, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.