

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled -$0.51 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$15.87 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.0% to $104.00 million from $81.27 million last year.



Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$0.51 Mln. vs. -$15.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.01 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $104.00 Mln vs. $81.27 Mln last year.



